Minority political parties in Ghana will today meet Former President and flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. John Dramani Mahama for a peace talk, Presidential candidate and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said.

“God willing, we (minority parties) shall go to meet him today. He is in Accra so we shall go to him and tell him to hold his peace. We will also plead on behalf of peace-loving Ghanaians for him to concede defeat and tell his party supporters to avoid any political violence”. Mr. Akpaloo said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Hello FM.

According to Mr. Akpaloo, the decision to meet Mr. John Mahama for peace talks was borne after minority parties that contested for the 2020 elections met on Wednesday to find the way forward for the country’s peace.

Meanwhile, a series of demonstrations have been organized throughout the country by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) calling for justice and also in protest against the Electoral Commission’s declaration of Akufo-Addo as President-elect

In Kumasi which is known to be the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), the Women’s Wing of the NDC hit principal streets of the city during the week to also register their displeasure of the elections result declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Also, some supporters of the opposition in their hundreds have mounted demonstration at the premises of the office of Electoral Commission demanding that the EC declares their leader John Dramani Mahama as President-elect of the Republic.

However, the NDC says it has assigned some of its leaders to investigate and find evidence before it proceeds to the Supreme Court to challenge the elections results or otherwise.