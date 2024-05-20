Singer Cassie Ventura‘s lawyer recently slammed Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ apology, noting that the embattled music executive denied every allegation prior to the gruesome footage of his assault on Cassie coming out.

On Sunday, Diddy surprised many when he took to his Instagram page to post a video of him apologizing for abusing Cassie. The rapper noted that he sought therapy after the incident and said he is “committed” to being a better man.

Diddy’s Apology For Assaulting Cassie Branded ‘Disingenuous’ By Her Lawyer

Cassie’s lawyers are not buying Diddy’s apology due to the fact that the rapper was very vocal about his innocence when his ex-girlfriend and several other women came forward with abuse allegations against him.

Following the release of his apology video, Meredith Firetog, a lawyer who represents Cassie, made a statement calling Diddy’s words “disingenuous.”

Firetog said, “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.”

She added, “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

The Rapper Says He Is Committed To Being A ‘Better Man’

In his apology video, the rapper stated that he was taking “full responsibility” for his actions in the unearthed surveillance footage. Diddy noted that he felt “disgusted” by what he did and that he sought therapy and entered rehab after the incident.

The rapper said, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f–cd up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior [in] that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it; I’m disgusted now.”

He continued, “I went, and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy. Had to go into rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to [being] a better man each and every day. And I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

The Shocking Footage Of Diddy’s Assault On Cassie

The video of Diddy assaulting Cassie was recently released by CNN, sparking outrage on social media.

In the short clip with no audio, Diddy can be seen running after Cassie while wearing a towel. Upon meeting her, he grabs her by the neck and flings her to the floor.

He then violently kicks her body before turning around to grab the singer’s possessions, which were just outside the elevator she had tried to escape through. While all this was happening, Cassie lay motionless on the floor of the hotel hallway.

After that, Diddy violently kicked Cassie again and then dragged her back down the hallway by the hoodie of her sweatshirt. He was later seen throwing a vase at Cassie while sitting on a chair in what appears to be the hotel room they were lodged in.

The video reportedly matches one assault incident Cassie described in her lawsuit, where she claimed that an “extremely intoxicated” Diddy “punched” her in the face, “grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing the glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

The Rapper Settled Cassie’s Lawsuit Within Hours To Prevent The Scandalous Video From Coming Out

In November last year, Diddy was hit with a bombshell lawsuit by Cassie, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence, which she claimed happened during their time together.

Surprisingly, within hours of the suit being filed, Diddy and Cassie settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money. This led to wild speculation about why the rapper chose this path rather than clear his name in court.

According to People Magazine, former special agent Tracy Walder revealed that the reason why the embattled music executive “settled so quickly” was because there was footage of him assaulting Cassie. Walder also claimed that the rapper “never expected the video to get out.”

According to the ex-CIA agent, the statute of limitations has passed, so a felony assault charge cannot be filed against Diddy.

“Felony assaults in California have a statute of limitations of three years. Since this stemmed from a 2016 incident, she wouldn’t be able to file assault or battery charges in Los Angeles,” the law enforcement agent said.

The LA County DA’s Office Will Not Prosecute Diddy

Despite the proof of Diddy’s violent assault on Cassie, the rapper will likely not get prosecuted, with the Los Angeles County DA’s office confirming this.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” read a statement from the DA’s office, where they also described the video as “extremely disturbing and difficult to watch.”

They also claimed that the police had yet to inform them of bringing a case against the music mogul but “encouraged” any victims or witnesses to reach out to the Bureau of Victims Services.