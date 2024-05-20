Iran State TV has reported that there is “no sign” of life emanating from the wreckage of President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter.

The crash site, located in a remote mountainous region of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province, has been under intense scrutiny as rescue teams battled harsh weather conditions to reach the site.

According to Reuters, an Iranian official revealed that the helicopter was “completely burned” in the crash, adding to the grim reality of the situation.

“President Raisi’s helicopter was completely burned in the crash… unfortunately, all passengers are feared dead,” the official disclosed.

The news has sent shockwaves through Iran and beyond, as hopes for the safe return of President Raisi and the other passengers have been dashed.

The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with air travel, especially in challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, the nation mourns the loss of its leader and the other individuals onboard.

The impact of this tragedy will reverberate across Iran and the international community, serving as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the unpredictability of fate.

