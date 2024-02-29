Nigeria’s Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has advised women to always keep quiet whenever an argument comes up with their husbands at home.

Kennedy-Ohaneye made this appeal at a Conference of Commissioners of State Ministries of Women Affairs in Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister said avoiding trading words would prevent physical assault that may lead to injury or death.

She said, “I am equally begging my women not to look for trouble, not even at home. Maintain peace in your home because if a home is peaceful, the woman has 80 percent to contribute to that. If you need peace, you can equally achieve it.

“Keep your mouth shut. Talking back does not yield fruit, rather it leads to death and destruction, it leads to bringing up bad children for society.

“Keep your mouth shut, it does not make you a fool but a wise person. When the man is shouting and saying all sorts of things, act like a fool and keep your mouth shut.

“After a while, watch him. If he is a good man, he will come back to apologise. If he is not a good one, ignore him. Have what you want to do in your mind, but when we show who we are and we fight back, most times, it leads to hitting; you could be injured.

“The same man that injures you will come back to say I am sorry. What will you do? Will you kill him? Even if we come out to fight for you and you lose one eye, are we going to replace the eye? So prevention is better than cure.”

The minister called for the signing of a law that would provide a mobile court to try gender and sexual based offences.

She promised to lead a protest to the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation to sign the law.

Kennedy-Ohaneye added that the minister would also launch an integrity group to monitor all funds donated to uplift women in the country, saying this was necessary as the country’s current situation did not suggest donor funds for women’s empowerment were used for the right cause.

ALSO READ:

Franklin Cudjoe’s description of Akufo-Addo’s SONA will shock you [watch]

Driver-mate analogy: Akufo-Addo took a dig at Bawumia – Franklin Cudjoe [Listen]

Dr. Bawumia finally outdoors campaign team [Photos]