Black Queens coach, Nora Häuptle is confident of victory in their upcoming clash in the return leg against Zambia’s Copper Queens in the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers.

The return leg is expected to be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday. The match carries significant importance for both squads.

Despite encountering a setback in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, where the Queens conceded a remarkable goal by Rachael Kundananji, hailed as the most expensive player in women’s football, Häuptle remains optimistic about her team’s chances.

In voicing her positivity, Häuptle underscored the significance of the impending showdown and its potential impact on Ghana’s qualification ambitions.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t secure a victory against Zambia in the first leg, but we have another opportunity in the second leg against them,” she remarked.

“I believe that once we find the net, momentum will swing in our favour, and then we’ll gear up for the fourth-round clash against Morocco in April. I’m hopeful that the atmosphere at the Accra Sports Stadium will be electrifying, with a sold-out crowd” she added.

Focused on the subsequent phase of qualifiers, the Black Queens are resolute in overturning their 1-0 loss suffered at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A convincing triumph is imperative for their progression, and Häuptle relies on her team’s capabilities to deliver the desired outcome.

The Black Queens have already journeyed to Ndola for this pivotal encounter. They left Accra on Friday via Kenya Airways and touched down in the Copper Provincial capital on Saturday.