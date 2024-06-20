Ntim Fordjour touts Ghana’s Education Transformation at UNESCO high-level dialogue

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has showcased the country’s strides in educational transformation during a high-level dialogue at UNESCO.

The event, attended by global education leaders and policymakers at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, provided a platform for Mr Fordjour to highlight Ghana’s innovative approaches and achievements in improving its education system.

At the UNESCO high-level dialogue, he emphasised Ghana’s commitment to enhancing access to quality education for all.

He outlined key initiatives and reforms that have been implemented to address challenges and foster positive changes in the education sector.

These initiatives include improvements in infrastructure, curriculum development, teacher training, and the adoption of technology to support learning outcomes.

The Assin South lawmaker underscored Ghana’s progress in increasing enrollment rates and improving educational outcomes at various levels.

He pointed out specific programs aimed at promoting inclusive education and reducing disparities, particularly in underserved communities and among vulnerable populations.

The dialogue also provided an opportunity for Fordjour to exchange ideas and best practices with international counterparts.

He highlighted collaborative efforts between Ghana and UNESCO in advancing global education agendas, including sustainable development goals related to education, equity, and lifelong learning.

“At the just ended High-Level Dialogue on Education Finance and Digital Learning at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, we highlighted the strides made through Ghana’s innovative financing approach of GALOP and the wave of digital learning transformation in our schools.”

“GALOP, a results-based intervention, has seen the transformation of learning outcomes in 10,579 basic schools across Ghana with the support of the World Bank, GPE and FCDO UK. Additional innovative financing called Ghana Education Outcomes Fund has within the first year, impacted some 17,000 out-of-school children who got reintegrated into schools, out of a target of 70,000 OOSC.”

“Digital learning content and platforms such as Learning Passport, MineCraft, iBox and iCampus, have been deployed into schools by CENDLOS to ensure 21st-century learning is accessible for free digitally,” he posted on X.

