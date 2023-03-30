The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the coming days will release a schedule to guide consumers due to the shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region for 14 days.

The move is to pave way for maintenance work and as a result, the gas supply to some power plants is going to be affected and ultimately bring out power supply interruptions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Energy explained it is consistent with the ‘Dum Siesie’ programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities.

The Ministry has, however, noted in order to manage the impact of the shutdown, additional gas is being procured from Nigeria and will include Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO).

Meanwhile, the Ministry has assured the general public it is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise are mitigated.