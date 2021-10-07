The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has reiterated that the 14-day planned maintenance which will result in the shutting of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant will not result in any power outage, popularly referred to as ‘dumsor’, in the country.

According to him, a technical audit of the maintenance work created the necessary mechanism to compensate for the flow of gas to power generation facilities during the period.

He emphasised that the company has had to level its resources to cut down on the 48-day schedule that was initially designed for a 14-day work plan.

Mr Bempah said the company anticipates executing this maintenance work with precision and success given the expertise the Ghanaian engineers have accumulated.

Addressing selected journalists drawn from Accra and Takoradi on the various mechanisms the company had deployed for the maintenance work, he said premium has been placed on the safety of personnel, and quality of engineering and technical works that would be carried out over the projects.

