The Central Regional Police Command has impounded over 100 motorbikes in the metropolis over last Wednesday’s daylight robbery.

A robbery took place at Coronation Street which resulted in one 73-year-old Mensavi Amuzu Glo being shot in the leg.

It is reported that he was trailed by two masked men on motorbikes who trailed and robbed him of GHS 2,500 he had withdrawn from a bank to purchase building materials.

Consequently, the police have launched an operation to clamp down unregistered motorbikes.

This will also help the police to investigate the owners in a bid to identify motorbikes connected to the recent daylight robbery or other related crimes.

At the end of the exercise, a little over a hundred motorbikes were impounded and sent to the station.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, announced a GHC 5,000 to any person(s) with credible information.