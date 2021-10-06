Four armed robbers, in a broad daylight operation, attacked a man identified as Mensavi Amuzu Glo at Coronation Junction in Cape Coast.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon in his bid to buy cement and other building materials.

The man is said to have been shot in the leg not long after he came out of a Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) branch in the area.

However, it is not immediately known if he was being trailed by the robbers who appeared on two motorbikes.

Two of them were said to be masked while the others wore no masks.

The masked men attacked Mr Bambu and shot him in the leg, causing him to drop GHS 2,500 in his possession which the robbers bolted with.

All attempts by witnesses to rescue him proved futile as the robbers threatened to shoot into the crowd.

Following their departure, the victim, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed in a tricycle to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, speaking on the incident, said personnel have been to the scene with investigations underway.

