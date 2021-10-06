Four persons have allegedly been shot in a clash between farmers and herdsmen at Salamkope near Gudupe village in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

About 10 cattle were reportedly shot and killed while dozens have sustained injuries.

The renewed clashes were triggered after the residents accused the herdsmen of destroying their crops and water bodies.

According to Donkokrom Fulani chief, Idrisa Sambo Jallo, this happened last week and has been reported to the police but no action has been taken.

He said the assailants allegedly attacked the Fulani herdsmen with guns and machetes wounding three and allegedly killing one person.

Three of the victims in critical condition are on admission at the Donkokrom Hospital.

Some 18 homes were also burnt into ashes, all the cows shot were also allegedly stolen while the alleged deceased herdsman is nowhere to be found.

The spokesperson for the Council of Fulani Chiefs, Sulemana Abdulai, has, however, bemoaned the lackadaisical approach of the police whenever the Fulani Community comes under attack.