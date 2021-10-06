The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of postings for about 81,081 graduates for the 2021/2022 service year.

A statement, signed and issued by the new and Acting Executive Director of NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, noted that the postings were released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The graduates from accredited tertiary institutions have been deployed for national service to various user agencies across Ghana.

Prospective service personnel have been advised to log on to the scheme’s website http://www.portal.nss.gov.gh to confirm the specifics of their placements.

They are expected to visit their respective user agencies to endorse their letters of appointment and complete the registration process not later than Friday, November 5, 2021.

“All graduates who have been duly posted and accepted by their user agencies will begin their national service on Monday, October 11, 2021, even as they undergo the validation exercise,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the statement added some service personnel have been placed on hold for further verification due to discrepancies detected in their online registration details.

ALSO READ:

“Notifications have already been sent to the affected personnel and they are hereby directed to visit any regional office of the scheme with a copy of the enrolment forms, student ID, any national ID, and a soft copy of their passport picture saved with their NSS number as the file name to clear them for posting,” the statement urged.

Read the full statement below: