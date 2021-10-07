A 68-year-old woman met her tragic end Wednesday morning when a vehicle loaded with foodstuffs ran over her at the entrance of the Agomanya market in the Eastern Region.



The accident occurred when a Mitsubishi mini bus with registration number GW 3696-X loaded with foodstuffs and heading from Yonguasi, a farming community towards the Agomanya market being driven by one Padi Nicholas, aged 28, reportedly failed its brakes.



The victim, identified as Sarah Abaka, was said to have been knocked down by the vehicle at the entrance of her store located near the road leading into the Market.



Police accounts say, the driver, upon reaching a section of the road at Agormanya, alleged that his vehicle’s brake failed whilst descending a slope into the market and as a result, knocked down madam Abaka.



Traders ran helter-skelter for their lives and the victim, who was in her shop, according to an eyewitness account, rushed out amidst the ensuing chaos to observe what was amiss when she was crushed by the oncoming vehicle, sustaining serious injuries in the process.

