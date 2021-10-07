The National Investment Bank (NIB) has issued a notice of its intention to transfer a list of dormant customer accounts to the Bank of Ghana.

The accounts in the ‘dormant category are those held with the bank that has not been operated for a minimum of five years.

The move is in accordance with the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

In a press statement issued by NIB, it said, “the published customers and or their legal representatives are hereby advised to contact the nearest National Investment Bank branch or call our Customer Service Call centre on +233 302 428 500 or toll-free on 0800 007 777 within two weeks of the date of this publication to activate their accounts.

“All affected accounts that are not activated after the 14-day deadline should be deemed transferred to the Bank of Ghana in accordance with Act 930,” the statement added.

