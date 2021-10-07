A transgender man claims women should date trans men because they ‘know how the vagina works’ – leaving blokes threatened as he can ‘take their girlfriends off them whenever he wants’.

In series of TikTok videos, Demitri Rodriguez, claimed that women who have been to bed with him vowed to only date trans men from then on, and also says that trans men have better fashion sense and are unlikely to abandon a woman after having a baby.

The 22-year-old, from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, has since been bombarded with flirty messages from hundreds of female admirers swayed by his case, demanding to know how they can get a date with the smooth talker.

He believes women have always been more accepting of trans men and claims men feel threatened by him because they know he ‘could turn around and take their girlfriend off them if he wanted to’.

Demitri has been hailed as a ‘win-win’ by female commenters who insisted trans men are ‘more loyal’ and that cisgender men – men who identify with the sex they were born – ‘didn’t stand a chance’ against him.

The recruitment resourcer, who came out publicly at age 18, also said that trans men are better options because they didn’t grow up with a ‘f*** boy mentality’ and don’t objectify women like other men.

He believes trans men have many attributes that make them more desirable over cisgender men, and even went as far as to say that men have a ‘disadvantage’ because they weren’t born with a vagina.

Demitri said: ‘We know how the vagina works. The amount of female friends I’ve had who have told me they’ve had s*** sex because lads don’t know how to find the clitoris.

‘I was born with one, so at least I know. I’ve slept with girls before who’ve said they wouldn’t date anybody other than a trans man from that point on. They say sex just isn’t the same.

“Trans men have had a vagina, or they might still have one if they haven’t had the surgery. It does put men at a disadvantage compared to us.

“I also think it’s a universal truth that trans men dress better. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a trans man who dressed like dog s***, to be honest.

“I think we’re better for fashion advice too. Most lads don’t know anything about make-up unless they’re gay.

“Trans men wouldn’t leave women after a baby because the IVF process is such a big thing. Trans men often have their eggs frozen before transitioning.

“It’s not like how it is with some guys who put their d*** in a girl and get her pregnant.

“I also think trans men are more empathetic about periods. A lot of guys get weirded out about it, and when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of it, they’ll get like “What the f***”.

“I always keep sanitary towels at my house in case a girl comes over and needs them for whatever reason. I think more lads should do that. It just makes a girl feel more at ease.

“I can see both sides of it and that’s why I think I have a lot of people coming to me for relationship advice. I can see a girl’s side of it and a man’s too.”

Demitri made the case for dating trans men in a TikTok video which has gone on to receive hundreds of comments from besotted viewers.

Demitri said: “I put the video out because I’ve heard a lot from my trans mates that women won’t date them because of body parts and what-not.

“And because I’m so open about myself, I thought I would give people something to talk about.

“I wasn’t expecting the video to get as much attention as it did. I also wasn’t expecting women to be contacting me saying they wanted to go on dates with me. That was a little bit of a shock.

“I had to turn off my notifications as my TikTok inbox was full. I had like over 99 message requests. I’m not used to attention, I’ve been single for three-and-a-half years.

“I’m really surprised there weren’t any hate comments on the video. Initially, I was going to take it down but I’m glad I didn’t now.

“It even got to the point where my brother told me that one of the girls at his uni had seen the video and thought I was fit.”