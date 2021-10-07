One of Ghana’s topmost social media influencers on Twitter, Joshua Boye-Doe, known as Kalyjay has bagged a revolutionary feat with Grammy board member, Richardine Bartee.

The collaboration will see the influencer host international artistes on his Twitter space under the title KalyJay’s Space.

So far, Kalyjay has featured many top African stars such as Sarkodie, D Black, Tiwa Savage, Darkovibes, Joe Boy, Wendy Shay, and Mona4real among other acts making waves across the continent.

The ‘KalyJay Space’ is a virtual chatroom on Twitter space where artist and their fans interact in real-time.

Having meaningful discussions and sharing knowledge about the creative industry allows for a more industry-oriented fanbase with massive organic reach.

Meanwhile, Grammys’ Richardine Bartee will now be the co-host of KalyJay’s Twitter space to interview all the international acts who appear as guests on the show.

Part of the communique read:

Equal to this collaborative objective, we are looking forward to having twice the fun and vibe on Kalyjay’s Space with our favorite celebrities not only from Ghana, but from Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, the UK and more.

