Ugandan culinary sensation, Dorcus Mirembe, affectionately known as Mama D, awaits official confirmation from Guinness World Records judges after successfully attempting to break the individual record for the longest cook-a-thon.

Mama D commenced her culinary marathon on December 23, surpassing the previous record set by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked continuously for nearly 120 hours in Japan earlier this year.

As of the latest report, Mama D’s extraordinary cooking endeavour has clocked an impressive 123 hours and 20 minutes.

The existing individual record for the lengthiest cook-a-thon was established by Irish chef Alan Fisher in Japan earlier this year, spanning from September 28 to October 3. At the time of reporting this update, Mama D’s cumulative cooking duration stands at an impressive 123 hours and 20 minutes.

Her extraordinary culinary venture has garnered extensive support from the Ugandan community, with numerous individuals flocking to her cooking venue to provide various forms of assistance, ranging from financial contributions to moral encouragement.

Government officials, business figures, and celebrities have united in expressing their support through diverse social media channels, and many have visited her restaurant near Kampala to offer encouragement in person.

Several food companies have generously supplied Mama D with cooking provisions and other essential items.

In an interview with local media, she shared that, throughout her culinary challenge, she prepared dishes representing the diverse regions of Uganda, and all the cooked food was being offered free of charge.

During her culinary marathon, Mama D highlighted the rich variety of foods available in Uganda as her inspiration for undertaking the challenge.

“Uganda is bestowed with an abundance of traditional foods, and I want to showcase them to the world, to be the ambassador for the wonderful diverse cuisines of Uganda, the pearl of Africa,” she explained.