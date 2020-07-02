A Joint security team deployed into the Oti Region, specifically at the Ketsi border outpost in the Jasikan district, has destroyed a newly-constructed footbridge after all unapproved routes into the country have been manned.

The joint security team, made up of officers from the police service, the military and the Ghana Immigration Service moved in to cut Ghana’s part of the bridge linking the two countries.

The action, Joy News is learning, has infuriated the Togolese counterparts who use the footbridge.

They have threatened to deal with the security team in charge of the border outpost who destroyed the unapproved route.

Joynews on observing the footbridge, can conclude that the bridge has been newly constructed seeing the woods are fresh and sawn not too long ago.

READ ALSO:

The footbridge, Joynews can also confirm, is not just for the foot but can allow tricycle movements.

It is however unclear whether the intentions of those who constructed the bridge is to allow for non-Ghanaians to move in to get their names onto the electoral roll or not.

But, it is the suspicion of the security personnel manning the border outpost that might be the intentions of those who constructed the footbridge, seeing also that the area is also dotted with a number of Cocoa farms.

At other unapproved routes as observed by Joynews, trees were felled across the river separating the two countries to get easy access.

The destruction has become necessary because the officers who interacted with Joynews off camera say there are not enough men to be stationed at these several unapproved routes.