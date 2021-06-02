The hometown of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, was wrapped in red and black ahead of his funeral.

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The funeral rites began today, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, and will continue up to the weekend.

Canopies and sound systems were mounted with chairs arranged as well as decors in place as mourners prepare to pay their last respects.

Where Sir John’s body will be interred

All the rites will be held in his hometown, Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols..

Sie John’s funeral grounds at Sakora Wonoo.

A thanksgiving service in his honour will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church at 8:am following his burial today.

