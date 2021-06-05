Photos of the late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sir John‘s children and wife have popped up on social media.

This follows Sir John, born Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie’s burial on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The photos captured moments mother and children struggled with tears at their father and husband’s funeral.

Yaw Amoateng Afriyie and father Sir John

The mother and children took their turns to read their glowing tributes at the funeral.

The son, Yaw Amoateng Afriyie, read the tribute on behalf of the children with his siblings standing by him clad in black mourning attire.

The children reading the tribute.

All the funeral rites took place at Sakora Wonoo in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Sir John, until his demise, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

ALSO READ:

He passed on on Wednesday, July 1, 2021, while undergoing treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Opare Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia were in attendance.

The rest were National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and the General-Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia among others.

Hundreds of people from all political divides, state agencies and the media were in the town to commiserate with the family.