The matchday 28 games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League have some intriguing fixtures and have been termed as the weekend derby.

The headliner of this weekend is the Mantse Derby when Great Olympics host their city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak, who are the Premier League leaders, will be hoping to extend their lead when they play city rivals Great Olympics.

Great Olympics would be aiming to do double over Hearts having beaten them in the first round as well as closing the gap on Hearts of Oak who currently have a five-point lead on them.

The Phobians are unbeaten in their last five matches and are the most in-form team of the league but Great Olympics seem to always have the antidote in stopping the Phobians whenever they are rampant.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, the Ashanti Derby comes also on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko will be aiming to end their winless run after failing to record a win in their last three games played.

Mariano Barreto’s side face a big task against Ashantigold SC who have just won once out of six games especially with a shocking defeat against Legon Cities last week.

Kotoko would be in desperate search of maximum points if they are to keep chasing their rivals Hearts of Oak, who they would meet later on June 27, 2021.

The Western Regional derby would see Medeama SC host Karela United at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa on Saturday.

Medeama dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons following the shocking 3-0 defeat to Inter Allies last week at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu. The defeat led the Yellow and Mauve dropping out from the top four.

Yaw Preko and his assistant, Yaw Acheampong, have been given three games to save their job or will be shown the exit.

After sharing spoils with Great Olympics last weekend at Anyinase, Karela will be aiming to deepen the woes of Medeama at the home grounds.

At Sogakope, Liberty Professionals, who adopted the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope as the home grounds, would face the owners of the turf WAFA in a match that promises loads of excitement.

The Scientific Soccer lads are fighting to maintain their Premier League status and will be hoping to pull a surprise against the Academy Boys.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, rejuvenated Legon Cities will host bottom rocked Inter Allies on Monday.

The Royals shocked Ashgold over the weekend by a lone goal to boost their Premier League survival chances and will be hoping to build on their confidence against Allies.

They also pulled a stunning result against Medeama despite their difficult season. Felix Aboagye and his side will also be hoping to build up for their last weekend results ahead of the game as they fight to escape relegation.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park, the Brong Ahafo derby will see Eleven Wonders hosting Bechem United.

Wonders recorded an all-important win against King Faisal last week to move out from the relegation zone. Ignatius Osei-Fosu’s side has been poor all season but will be hoping to revive their chances of playing topflight football next season.

Bechem United on the other hand have not been on a good form. After 27 matches played, the Hunters sit 11th position 34 points but have not recorded a win in their last five matches played.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC host Elmina Sharks at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Monday to wrap up the matchday 28 games.

Here are the fixtures of week 28: