The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is with immediate effect calling on the police to investigate and deal with the organisers and attendees of Sir John’s funeral.

GMA says it was disappointed in the disregard for the covid-19 protocols during the funeral rites which saw President Nana Akufo-Addo, his vice and other top personalities in attendance.

The Association reminded the surge in cases early this year was undoubtedly due to activities of mass gathering occasioned by election campaigns and the Christmas festivities, hence this could be a potential spreader of the deadly virus.

“The memories of the catastrophic consequences of the surge in Covid-19 cases in January-February 2021 including that of many lives lost and the pressure our healthcare system came under during the surge are fresh on our minds,” part of the statement read.

A statement, signed by the President, Dr Frank Ankobea and the General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson, contains an appeal to the Inspector-General of Police to act immediately.

“The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and have the tendency to reverse all the gains made in our fight against Covid-19.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organisers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, GMA has reiterated that Covid-19 is still existent and “a present threat to our country and calls on all to adhere to the preventive protocols for the safety of all.”