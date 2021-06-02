Effective Saturday, June 5, road transport fares will be increased by 13%.

The new prices affect all forms of transport – trotro, long-distance vehicles and shared taxis.

In a press statement, the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) revealed that the increase is to accommodate the increase in fuel prices announced in May 2021, after long negotiations with stakeholders.

“Upon consultations, government has assured us that it will continue with efforts to prevent a steep rise in input cost.

“Government has also assured us by a letter from the Ministry of Finance that the suspension of the quarterly income tax paid by owners of trotros and taxis will be extended to cover intercity commuter vehicles to reduce the operational cost. We, therefore, encourage government to keep to its commitment in this regard,” it said.

This comes after prices at the pumps in Ghana shot up by 12% due to the introduction of some taxes, increases in margins by the National Petroleum Authority, the industry, and price increases on the international market.

Following agitations by citizens, the National Petroleum Authority rescinded its decision to increase the fuel margin by 17 pesewas per litre.

In a communique dated May 4, the NPA revealed that “the 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced to 9 pesewas per litre.”

Subsequently, the GPRTU said they were in discussions with the government about the increase in transport fares and urged Ghanaians to expect a 10 to 15 percent increase.

In the press release, they urged transport operators to stick to the proposed increase.

“We request members, commuters and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares,” it added.