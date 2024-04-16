The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has criticised the Transport Ministry for its recent directive to the Ghana Police Service regarding the enforcement of new transport fares.

COPEC argues that the Ministry lacks the authority to regulate transport fares in a deregulated market.

In response to concerns raised by drivers about the need to increase fares due to rising fuel prices, the Ministry issued a directive on Monday, April 15, instructing the Ghana Police Service to monitor and apprehend commercial drivers who charge fares exceeding the approved rates.

This directive, outlined in a statement released by the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit in Accra on Sunday, April 14, reflects the Ministry’s attempt to address the issue of fare hikes.

The Ministry stated that negotiations for new public transport fares are currently ongoing with Road Transport Operators.

However, COPEC’s Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, disputes the Ministry’s authority in this matter, arguing that it cannot compel transport unions to adhere to its directive.

Mr Amoah contends that the Ministry has failed to address the underlying factors contributing to the alleged fare increases, making its directive ineffective and inappropriate.

“The Transport Ministry has no basis in law to determine transport fares, especially in a deregulated market like we have, where the cost of fare is passed on and not regulated by government. The cost of insurance is simply added on year in, and year out.

“The cost of fuel goes up at will. As and when the dollar goes up, as and when international markets go up, as and when taxes go up, your fuel prices are rising.”

“Why is the Transport Ministry in all of these discussions? And so we think that the Transport Ministry should not arrogate onto itself constitutional powers that it does not have at present to even call for the arrest of a driver or drivers simply because they are trying to recover costs of their operation.

“I am not suggesting the drivers should just go ahead and charge too much, but if there is a need for them to go up in transport fare, so be it.”

