Following her decision to assist her ex-boyfriend with his wedding preparations, a Nigerian woman took to social media to express her displeasure over her husband’s “lack of concern.”

The married woman claimed that her ex was planning a wedding and contacted her to assist with the arrangements, so she informed her husband, but he refused to grant his permission.

Because the wedding was to be held in another state, she would have to go and intended to stay with him for a week.

READ ALSO:

She went on to say that her spouse had also informed her that she would not be attending the wedding ceremony.

Disturbed by her husband’s rejection, the wife sought advice on what she should do from social media users.

Her friends had chastised her for informing him, claiming that she should have found another reason to travel.