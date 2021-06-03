Kronum Abuohia in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti Region has been thrown into a state of shock after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed at his rented apartment.

The deceased, identified as Akwasi Boakye, was reportedly shot at close range after which his assailants fled the scene.

His attackers reportedly did not steal anything from him after the gruesome act.

According to witnesses’ report, the unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday, May 26, and so far no arrest has been made by the security agencies.

The late Akwasi Boakye

Residents of Kronum Abuohia described the late Boakye as fabulously rich and a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help the less-privileged and those in need of financial assistance.

According to the residents, he was always seen sharply dressed and lived an affluent lifestyle so they suspected that some of his close friends might have carried out the attack possibly out of jealousy or as a result of a business deal gone wrong.

The residents said Mr Boakye recently bought an expensive new Range Rover and was killed just a few days after buying the car.

According to them, the fact that the killers did not take away any valuable item or cash from the room could be attributed to contract killing.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue in Kumasi as police hunt for the killers.