A team of Police and Military personnel and members of the Ablekuma South Metro Thursday morning stormed Abossey-Okai in Accra to demolish several unauthorised structures.

The exercise at Abossey-Okai, a popular hub for spare parts, is part of measures to decongest the city.

Hundreds of illegal shops and structures erected along the road were pulled down by the team. The exercise at Abossey-Okai comes after similar ones at the Central Business District of Accra.

READ ALSO:

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, last month led a team of over 600 security officers to demolish illegal structures in Accra as part of his plans to decongest the city.

The exercise dubbed ‘Make Accra Clean’ was carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and other security officers from the military and the police service.

Traders of various items, from food to jewelry, who had occupied the pavements in parts of Accra, were all moved.