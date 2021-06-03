President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, says the support of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie towards his bid to become President showed his commitment towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the country.

According to the President, the party stalwart in an interview reiterated his trust in Mr Akufo-Addo’s ability to win power for the party even after losing an election petition when many party supporters raised doubts.

The President praised the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission when he read a tribute at the final funeral rites of the late Sir John at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

“Sir John campaigned vigorously for me in the run up to the 2016 election, on radio, campaign platforms, in the hinterlands, Sir John was there. I can always count on Sir John and he is someone I can call a good friend because he never left my side. His joy knew no bounds when the NPP won the 2016 elections,” he said.

He said everyone who had the opportunity of meeting and knowing him received the news of his death with great shock which showed how people in and out of the NPP felt about him.

The NPP, on its part, said the witty nature in which the once General Secretary expressed his candid opinion in politics will forever be remembered by the party.

Meanwhile, political parties, including the National Democratic Congress, led by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, were at the event to pay their last respects