Juaso Circuit Court, presided over Nana Asantewaa Atakora, Wednesday sentenced a farmer to 10 years imprisonment for defilement.

Akwasi Frimpong, 42, was sentenced on the charges of having unlawful canal knowledge of his six-year-old step-daughter.

The prosecutor in this case, Chief Inspector Peasah Birikorang, briefing the court, affirmed that Mr Frimpong on May 14, 2021, at about 12:00pm committed the crime while his step-daughter was asleep.

He is said to have taken advantage of the absence of his wife and forcibly had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter, while issuing threats to her when she woke up in the act.

The victim, who could not hide the ordeal she went through, informed her mother and a report was lodged at the police station.

Mr Frimpong pleaded guilty and was handed a 10-year imprisonment on his own plea.