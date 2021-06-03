The Member of Parliament for Suhum constituency, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has called on society to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to attain their dreams.

He said this when he interacted with some PWDs in his constituency as part of his community tour he started some weeks ago.

Interacting with those he came into contact with, he said as their legislator, he will support any pro-disability policy and programme that comes to his attention.

He also pledged his personal commitment and support to take care of their needs and called on them to participate actively in society.

According to the MP, being physically challenged does not negate one’s capabilities. It’s only when society fails to provide the necessary support that they coil into their own shelves.

During their interaction, some of the PWDs enumerated their challenges and appealed to the MP to come to their aid.

According to them, their mobility aids such as wheel chairs, calipers and clutches have become old and pleaded with the MP to come to their aid.

They commended the government for their annual support they receive through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies but appealed through the MP to the government to increase the support to better the lives of many of them.

The first time Member of Parliament promised to deal with their concerns as a matter of urgency both at the local level and national level and hopes to return with positive results.

He stressed the need for them not to look down upon themselves and participate actively in all exercises both locally and nationally.