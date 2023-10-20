Founder and Leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta, has recounted how he tragically lost his twin brother while they were only three months old.

According to him, he [Francis] was critically ill and was down with measles three weeks after their birth.

All attempts to heal him for over three months proved futile and everyone thought he was going to die.

Narrating the incident on Adom TV M’ashyase3, the renowned clergyman said things, however, took a different turn.

He told host, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe that, his parents woke up one morning and realised his twin, who was the eldest [Panyin] had died in his sleep.

“My brother was not sick or anything. Even when I was critically ill, he was very strong and showed no signs of illness so his death was very strange to us.

My father was convinced I would die too since I was the one who had been sick for the past three months. He advised my mother to give me to my grandmother to bury when I finally die so they can go and look for jobs,” he recounted.

Miraculously, Prophet Amoako-Atta said he survived after three days.

“My grandmother put me in a room and cut ‘acheampong’ leaves and placed them on me and after three days, I was back on my feet,” he said.

Apostle Amoako-Atta disclosed after his healing, he lived all his life with his grandmother with whom they had more of a mother and son relationship.

ALSO READ: