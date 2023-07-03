Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has revealed a powerful revelation about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The man of God, who was preaching in the church auditorium at a Prophetic Sunday service, revealed that Mr Quayson has everything and his dream of coming down to Ghana to help his people was what energised him on, and that his destiny to help his people will be fulfilled at all costs.

He called on politicians to be watchful of the treatments they give him because anybody that tries to destroy Mr Quayson will never succeed.

“That man is more than an MP. He is the Joseph of NDC,” Apostle Attah revealed.

He asked the people of Assin North to continue in the love they have for him, asking others to also do same because “You don’t put everything aside and focus on one seed.”

“I prayed for him, I supported that man why? because it is his destiny. I deal in destiny.”