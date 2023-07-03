The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims that it induced the electorate during the just-ended Assin North bye-election in the Central Region.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the governing party of giving out monies to some constituents to woo them to cast their vote for Charles Opoku.

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, says the claims are false.

In response to the allegation made by the NDC’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi on JoyNews, he said, “Sammy went on a little run there to talk about lies and government inducement or party inducement, you see, those things are just not true.”

He rather expressed worry in future elections if political parties would peddle falsehoods as done by the NDC.

He challenged the NDC to come clean on the supposed lies the NPP peddled during their campaigns.

According to Mr Ahiagbah, the NDC on the other hand peddled lies even in their central campaign message to the constituents.

“I can tell you two grand lies or perhaps three or even four that the NDC peddled. The central proposition to the people was that one – they [NDC] want them to vote for the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson because the government wants to remove him from Parliament so we [NPP] can have a way to legalise LGBTQ in Ghana – blatant falsehood but that was their message.”

He said another lie told was that, “the NPP party was persecuting Gyakye Quayson for no wrong done – That is a blatant falsehood.”

“The man [James Gyakye Quayson] breached the law. The Supreme Court’s view of the situation suggests that you breached the law. Now, at what point is that NPP? Is the NPP on the Supreme Court? So that is a blatant falsehood. Whether you agree with it or not, you cannot say for a fact that it was the NPP who is persecuting him,” he added.

Mr Ahiagbah cited the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Tofey’s case, in which she produced evidence to win the case. He wondered why that case was not considered a persecution.

But the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, refuted the claim that the party sold lies to the constituents of Assin North.

