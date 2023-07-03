

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for a clean campaign devoid of acrimony, as campaigning for the party’s flagbearership heats up.

Ten people, including the Vice President, have filed to contest the party’s flagbearership, and campaigning has intensified, with some aspirants being accused of waging a hate campaign.

Addressing party delegates on the final day of his Greater Accra tour, Dr Bawumia said, as one family, it is important for all camps to understand that the party would need a united front to face the “main enemy”, which is the NDC.

“We all should understand that the campaign we are having now is for an internal election. The main enemy in 2024 is the NDC. As we embark on the campaign, let us not speak against each other,” Dr Bawumia said.

“We want peace, we want a clean campaign and we want a clean election. We don’t want anyone to go out there and speak against an opponent. Because after our elections, we will need everyone on board to tackle the NDC,” he said.

In a clear demonstration of his commitment to a clean campaign, Dr Bawumia said he has asked his campaign staff and well-wishers to be mindful of their utterances to ensure the unity of the party.

“So I have told all my supporters and spokespersons that we want a clean campaign and they should not go out there and insult anyone.

“We are one family so let’s all stay together. When the contest is over, we will all come together as one family and make sure that the NDC doesn’t come back to power. That is very important. Let’s keep the NPP in power and we want unity in the NPP.”

Dr Bawumia rounded off his campaign in the Greater Region over the weekend with a visit to the Obom Domeabra constituency.