Iconic Ghanaian actress and former Cantata star, Abena Achiaa Julie Juu has opened up about her love life during an emotional interview on television.

She disclosed that, she has remained unmarried since the passing of her husband, Nana Bosomprah, 13 years ago.

In a candid conversation with Abeiku Santana, Julie Juu shared details about her journey over the past decade.

Currently, Julie Juu said she is searching for a life partner to fill the void left by her late husband.

According to her, finding a man who can evoke the same emotions as Nana Bosompra has proven futile.

Julie Juu added that, since Bosompra’s passing in 2010, she has not been in any romantic relationship.

During the interview, Julie Juu shed light on the intricacies of her relationship with Nana Bosompra, the late producer of Cantata and other notable shows such as Akan drama.

Recognized as the original slay queen and a prominent figure from her Cantata days, she made these revelations while emphasizing her enduring passion for acting.

Obra Show: Woman in tears as paternity of infant is in…

Wife of cocoa merchant demands access to property from husband after…