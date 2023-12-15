The Executive Secretary of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has urged various media organizations, DJs, and nightclub owners in the country to prioritize local songs during their shows.

As part of the Play Ghana initiative, the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo aims to boost the visibility of Ghanaian artistes by ensuring that their songs are played more frequently in the media and at various nightclubs.

She revealed that, her organization is working on measures to amend the local content law, facilitating the enforcement of the Play Ghana Songs initiative.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo said the initiative is not just a seasonal effort for Christmas but a long-term commitment to promot Ghanaian music.

“The Play Ghana initiative is not just for Christmas. It has coincided with the Christmas season, which is undoubtedly the biggest season for our creators. We are advocating for the continuous promotion of Ghanaian songs. It is not a one-time gimmick but a sustained effort. We are committed to playing Ghanaian music forever,” she stated during the minister’s press briefing at the Ministry of Information.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo urged every radio station, DJ, nightclub owner, and promoter to prioritize playing Ghanaian music.

Ghanaian artistes have long expressed frustration over the lack of support and promotion for their songs, hindering their success.

The Play Ghana initiative aims to address these concerns and establish a more prominent presence for local music in the entertainment industry.

