Daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Arts Council, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, has described her dad’s performance in office as a ‘stellar’ one despite the economic downturn.

According to her, most people do not understand the pressure which comes with being a President and making sure the citizens are okay.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah, Gyankroma said President Akufo-Addo is a leader on a steady course.

“I think a lot of people do not understand the backroom pressure and responsibilities that are needed and the tolls that it takes.

“This is a leader who has taken it effortlessly and has steered the ship that we all feel safe in these times of economic unrest. So for me, I’m sure lots of people will say I’m biased, but a lot of people who do know me understand my objectivity and I feel like he is leading us on a safe and steady course.”

ALSO READ:

Burkina Faso summons Ghana’s envoy over Akufo-Addo’s allegations

Akufo-Addo hasn’t failed Ghanaians – NPP MP

Gyankroma was speaking to JoyNews on the sideline of the unveiling of murals done at the Burma Camp-Giffard road overheard in Accra as part of her agency’s ‘Art for All’ campaign to beautify Accra.