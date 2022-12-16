Afigya-Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah, has urged Ghanaians to have faith in President NamaAkufo-Addo amidst the hardship in recent times.

Despite the economic challenges, the lawmaker believes President Akufo-Addo throughout his term in office has displayed strong leadership and is very optimistic that government will overcome recent setbacks.

He also noted that the recent stabilisation of the cedi is due to good work done by the economic management team set up by the the president.

“When the economy is weak, we need strong leadership. That is what Nana Addo has shown. That is why the interest rate is dropping drastically,” he said on Adom TV’s Badwam Show.

To him, the ongoing internal chaos in the NDC is blueprint that the opposition is not capable of running the affairs of Ghana.

“Though three months ago Ghanaians said NPP and the Akufo-Addo government have failed, NDC is not an alternative. Before we came to power, Ghanaians saw how the NDC mismanaged the economy and that’s their biggest problem,” he said.