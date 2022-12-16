Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, is confident come Sunday, December 18, the La Albiceleste of Argentina would have their names imprinted on the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Argentina stands a chance of winning their third World Cup should the Messi-led team be able to sail past France, and according to Mzbel, that is a sure banker.

She revealed a spirit whispered that fact to her in a dream.

She urged her fans to take her words to the betting centre and stake in favour of the Argentines.

Her post has set tongues wagging, especially from Argentina supporters who could not agree with her any lesser.

Others have argued that the closest Messi would be to the trophy is when it is presented for viewing during the closing ceremony by the FIFA President.

Should Argentina win, they would have brought an end to a 33-year trophy jinx, having won their last trophy in 1998 after their first in 1978.

Three times in 1930, 1990 and 2014, they have rested at the second runner up position.

In 18 World Cup tournaments, Argentina have a total of 47 victories in 87 matches, with Messi shattering the record as the all-time top scorer with 11 goals.