Ghana football legend, Abdul Razak, says the Black Stars would end the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] trophy jinx if he is given the opportunity to steer the team.

Ghana came close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but failed to lift the ultimate.

The Black Stars exited the group phase in the last edition in Cameroon.

And according to the Asante Kotoko legend, he is competent to lead the team but he has been overlooked by the appointing authorities, the Ghana Football Association.

“What do we want to win? Cup of Nations, we would have won it if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars,” he said in an interview.

“Even if I will not give the coaching job, let me be there in spirit with them and I believe wherever we want to go, we can.

“I cannot force them to give me the Black Stars job. I have not been given any job to do not to even serve on the management. I think my presence can push the boys,” he added.

Meanwhile, the country’s football governing body is in search for a new head coach following Otto Addo’s resignation after the country’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

Abdul Razak won the AFCON with the Black Stars in 1978 and was named the African Best Player of the year later that year.