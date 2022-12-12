Hearts of Oak board member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has called on the current leadership of the FA to appoint Chris Hughton as the new head coach for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are currently without a head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after the team’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group H with three points after three games played.

With the Ghana FA yet to appoint a new trainer for the team, Dr Tamakloe, who is a former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, wants the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss to be given the team as the new trainer.

READ ALSO

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, speaking to Daily Graphic in an interview, opined that the former Tottenham Hotspurs gaffer has all it takes to take charge of the team.

He added that Hughton was the only one with the credentials to catapult the team to the desired level.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the GFA, has also said they are not in a hurry to appoint a new trainer for the Black Stars.

Mr Okraku hinted the next coach could be known by the first quarter of 2023 by which time the team will play in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

Chris Hughton served as the technical advisor for the Black Stars under Otto Addo.