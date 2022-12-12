Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has been named as the assistant coach for the Black Starlets.

Veteran trainer, Abdul Karim Zito has been named as the head coach for the side.

Meanwhile, Jacob Nettey has also been named as the second assistant coach for the Ghana U-17 side.

They will serve for the next one year according to the Ghana Football Association.

The new technical team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.