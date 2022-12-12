Mobile Phones and Accessories Dealers Association (MPADA) over the weekend held a dinner and awards night to climax its 10th anniversary celebration.

The umbrella body, established in 2012, regulates dealers, agents, distributors and all players in the mobile phone industry in Ghana.

The anniversary is on the theme: Ten years of enhancing telecommunications through mobile phones, accessories and computers.

The dinner and awards night brought together industry players, dealers and retailers of mobile phones and computers across the country.

The Ghana Immigration Band treated guests and members of MPADA to nice live band music.

Touching on the Group’s achievements, Chairman of MPADA, Joseph Osei Agyemang, said it has for the past 10 years contributed to national development with the sole aim of enhancing easy telecommunication with the provision of affordable mobile phones, accessories and computers.

He disclosed their readiness to support government’s digitalization agenda noting that a reduction in taxes on mobile phones and computers will make it possible.

“With government’s introduction of policy, more of computers and mobile phones are needed to help maintain this policy. It is with this reason that we again plead with government to reduce import duty on mobile phones and computers,” the MPADA Chairman added.

This, Mr Agyemang stated will increase the affordability and availability of the above mentioned devices to sustain government’s policy.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful commended MPADA for the feat chalk.

She said their resilience in spite of the socio-economic conditions in the country has help sustained the economy.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful assured their concerns will be addressed by government to help keep them in business.

Long serving members of MPADA and others who contributed towards a successful anniversary celebration were given awards.