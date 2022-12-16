The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has indicated the willingness of the caucus to stop the approval of the annual budget estimate of the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Judiciary until all outstanding matters ate resolved.

According to the Leader, the Special Prosecutor and his staff have not been paid for the last 16 months and their salaries have not been determined.

He further argued that the judiciary put before President Akufo-Addo, some demands and yet the President has not satisfied such demands.

The Tamale South MP made these observations when the Chairman of the Constitutional legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee wanted to present the committee’s report for the house to approve the 2023 annual budget estimate for the above-mentioned institutions.

ALSO READ:

List of alleged corruption cases Special Prosecutor is probing

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Constitution, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi revealed that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has met the Committee demands and all outstanding matters have been settled.