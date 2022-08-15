The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has furnished the public with cases which have engaged its attention so far.

This forms part of the Office’s Half-Yearly Report published on August 1, 2022.

In the statement, the OSP detailed its activities, innovations and steps taken to curb corruption-related offences in the country.

The list of ongoing investigations covered a wide range of incidents since the outfit’s establishment.

The act governing the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) mandates it to publish, on a half-yearly basis, the list of corruption cases investigated and prosecuted by the Office and the number of acquittals, convictions and pending cases and the value of any recovered proceeds.

Below is a list of them as enumerated in its latest report:

Airbus SE

Investigation into alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic is ongoing. The Office is engaged with INTERPOL and the central authorities of the United Kingdom and the United States under the mutual legal assistance regime.

Banking and Financial Sector Crisis

On 25 January 2022, the Special Prosecutor announced the commencement of investigation into the banking and financial sector crisis that precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions and the financial sector clean up and recapitalisation reforms.

The investigation targets alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies.

Recruitment to Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy

On 17 March 2022, the Special Prosecutor announced the commencement of investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

The investigations target specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.

Estate of Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie alias Sir John

On 26 May 2022, the Special Prosecutor announced the commencement of investigation in respect of alleged improper acquisition of state protected land at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Sakumono Ramsar site by the deceased former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission.

On 30 May 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the freezing of the Estate of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (deceased). On 9 June 2022, the Special Prosecutor applied to the High Court, Financial Division, Accra for a confirmation of the freezing order.

On 12 July 2022, the High Court refused the application. On 19 July 2022, the Special Prosecutor filed a Notice of Appeal to the Court of Appeal, Civil Division, Accra against the decision of the High Court.

Northern Development Authority

On 30 June 2022, the Office commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.

On 1 July 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract.

Other Cases

The Office is also investigating 70 other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.

This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.