The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has resumed its services at the Elwak Sports Stadium, Accra effective Monday, August 15, 2022.

The resumption is for card replacement and updates of personal information (change or correction of personal records).

In a statement, NIA said applicants opting for these services will be required to complete and sign an electronic request form in person.

This form, the statement noted, must undergo an approval process.

For persons seeking to replace their cards, their service, NIA indicated, will attract a fee of GHS30.00.

“Payment must either be made with the CalBank Mobile Platforms with the shortcode *771#, the online mobile app or in-person payment at any CalBank branch,” the statement instructed.

It warned payments will not be accepted at the Elwak Sports Stadium.