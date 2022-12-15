The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is warning Ministers of State who absent themselves from Parliament will not have their budgets approved.

The Minority insists the Ministers must be present during the debate.

Mr Iddrisu is accusing the Majority Leadership of denying the House ample time to consider the estimates of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The House is continuously being plagued with absenteeism after the passage of the 2023 budget.

The Minority Leader says the Majority side must show responsibility and commitment towards supporting government business.

“I further warn that ministers who want their budgets’ approval must appear in person. If you delegate your deputy we will delegate your money for you some other day after appropriation. If they send emissaries to come for approval of budget estimates, we will send their approval to them the day they are available. So whip, make sure you have your estimates ready,” he said on the floor on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Parliament suspended the approval of the GHs80 million allocation to the National Cathedral construction.

The allocation, which was made to the Tourism Ministry, failed to receive endorsement by the Committee because members want more answers from the sector Minister, who was not present.

On the back of such situations, the Minority Leader said his side will subject all the revenue bills to clause-by-clause consideration.

“We should begin working towards appropriation. The attitude of stampeding us with several of it at a time does not allow for proper scrutiny. Already, you took advantage of what is called an economic crisis to delay the budget so that we’ll not have more time to look at it. Going forward, you must make sure that your reports are ready.”

But Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh hit back accusing the Minority Leader of trying to raise the temperature in the House.

He explained that the absence of his colleagues is due to ongoing committee sittings.