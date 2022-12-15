Five policemen have narrowly escaped death in a gun battle with three armed robbers at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

The Policemen, according to information gathered by Adom News, were chasing the robbers who they had intelligence had stolen a KIA Morning taxi from a driver at Madina Abokobi and were heading towards Winneba.

The robbers, whose identities are yet-to-be-established, are said to have injured the driver of the taxi with registration number GR 6013-21 before snatching the car at Abokobi.

The policemen have been identified as Corporal Richard Kwofie, Corporal Frank Nkansah, Constable Daniel Yomaa, Constable Lucky Twum Asare and Constable Fredrick Bediako.

They mounted a checkpoint at Awutu Bereku Township following a tip-off about the robbers’ escape route.

In an interview, eyewitnesses said the robbers opened fire and nearly killed one of the policemen after they were signalled to stop for interrogation and fled.

This forced the Police to give them a hot chase, leading to the gun battle.

But the suspects, upon sensing danger, abandoned the car upon reaching a section of the road and run into a nearby bush.

The Police have appealed to all hospital workers to report any person who visits their facility with gun wounds on suspicion they might have shot one of the robbers as there were blood stains in the car.

Meanwhile, residents have commended the officers for their act of bravery and also for not mistakenly killing bystanders since there were a lot of witnesses present.

A brother of the car owner, Lawrence Danso, has also commended the Police for their hard work.