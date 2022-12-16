Police given hot chase attempting to rescue trafficked children in Adakope

Residents of a fishing community, Adakope near Dambai in the Oti Region chased a police rescue team that was there to rescue trafficked children out of their community.

The Wednesday incident ensued amidst the burning of tyres and threats of setting personnel ablaze.

Fire burning in the bush as residents throw stones at taskforce’s vehicle

The policemen, numbering 17, had gone to the community along the bank of Lake Volta to rescue 21 children who were being used for dangerous fishing activities on the lake.

Community agitated by rescuers presence

When police arrived in the dead of night, at 1:30 am, for the rescue, the residents mobilised to attack.

Security vehicles speeding away from attack in Adakope

JoyNews’ Maxwell Agbagba and other journalists were part of the police team which had to fire warning shots at a point to control the crowd.

Watch how the drama unfolded below: