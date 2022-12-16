The government of Burkina Faso has summoned Ghana’s ambassador, that country’s state information agency has said.

Boniface Gambilla was summoned by the government of Apollinaire Kyelem over recent allegations made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the US.

President Akufo-Addo, in a recent meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, had raised concerns about the presence of Russian mercenaries on Ghana’s border with Burkina Faso.

“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border,” Ghana’s president complained to the US Secretary of State.

“Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go AWOL with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there. I believe the mines in southern Burkina have been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. Prime Minister of Burkina Faso in the last 10 days has been in Moscow.”

ALSO READ:

981 parcels of suspected marijuana intercepted near Burkina Faso border

Biden prepared to meet Putin to end Russia-Ukraine war

But it is unclear if an official agreement has been signed between Burkina Faso officials and the Wagner group, who are said to be helping in the fight against terrorism.

The group is a mercenary outfit run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summons is to seek further clarifications on President Akufo-Addo’s claims.

The Burkinabe ambassador to Ghana has also been recalled over the matter.